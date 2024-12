Inchiesta Bbc, pomodori 'italiani' in Gb vengono da Xinjiang

epa05954112 A Chinese customer chooses tomatoes in a market in Beijing, China, 10 May 2017. China's consumer price index (CPI), a main gauge of inflation, in April rose 1.2 percent on year after gaining 0.9 percent in March. The producer price index (PPI) in April rose 6.4 percent from a year earlier, according to figures released by the National Bureau of Statistics on 10 May. EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY