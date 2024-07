Incendio su barca a largo di Haiti, 40 migranti dispersi

epa10922679 Hundreds of migrants wait for their documents to be reviewed, in the Tapachula ecological park, in the state of Chiapas, Mexico 16 October 2023. The southern border of Mexico experienced a day of chaos this 16 October due to the arrival of nearly 6,000 migrants to Tapachula, mostly from Haiti, after the release of some road blockades in Guatemala, where the political crisis had hindered the migratory flow passage last week. EPA/Juan Manuel Blanco