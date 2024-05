Incendio in un ostello vicino a Mosca, almeno 8 morti

MOS09 - 20000808 - MOSCOW, RUSSIAN FEDERATION : Moscow firemen wearing gasmasks carry a victim of an explosion from the entrance of a pedestrians underpass near the Tverskaya metro station in Moscow, 08 August 2000. At least eight people were killed and another 18 injured here on Tuesday when a blast tore through a busy central Moscow underpass during the evening rush hour. EPA PHOTO EPA/STRINGER/vk/kr