Incendio in Texas, il secondo più grande della sua storia
epa11187470 A handout photo made available by the Flower Mound Fire Department shows firefighters with the Flower Mound Fire Department out of Flower Mound, Texas, helping to contain a wildfire in the panhandle region of Texas, USA, 27 February 2024 (issued 28 February 2024). The fire is affecting 500,000 acres of land and is the second largest fire in Texas history. EPA/FLOWER MOUND TEXAS FIRE DEPARTMENT HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
NEW YORK, 28 FEB - Il Texas brucia ed è alle prese con il secondo maggiore incendio della sua storia dopo quello del 2006. I pompieri sono all'opera nel tentativo di contenere le fiamme ma i forti venti complicano la loro attività. Molte persone sono state fatte evacuare per motivi di sicurezza. Al momento non è ancora chiaro quanti danni siano stati causati dall'incendio.
