Incendiata una moschea in Nigeria, almeno 11 fedeli morti

epa06706757 Nigerians look on at the scene of a bomb blast at the Gwonjo market and Mosque in Mubi, Nigeria, 01 May 2018 (issued 02 May 2018). Reports indicate that 27 people died in the suicide bomb blasts in Mubi with no group yet claiming responsibility. The blasts occured around a mosque and market as Muslims were preparing for afternoon prayers. EPA/STR BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE