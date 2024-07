Incendi in Canada, 25mila evacuati a Jasper su Montagne Rocciose

epa10679774 A handout photo made available by Alberta Wildfire showing firefighting efforts at one of scores of wildfires burning across multiple Canadian Provinces in Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation, Alberta, Canada, 08 June 2023. Smoke from the ongoing Canadian wildfires continues to impact air quality conditions across multiple major US cities. EPA/ALBERTA WILDFIRE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES