In regione di Belgorod chiusi centri commerciali e scuole
epa11223585 A handout picture made available by the Governor of the Belgorod Region Vyacheslav Gladkov on telegram shows firefighters working following a shelling in downtown Belgorod, Russia, 16 March 2024. According to Gladkov, at least three people died as a result of a Ukrainian attack on the regional center. Eight rockets were shot down by the air defense system, he added. EPA/BELGOROD GOVERNOR HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
AA
MOSCA, 16 MAR - Nella regione russa di Belgorod, sottoposta da giorni a pesanti bombardamenti ucraini, le autorità hanno deciso di tenere chiusi oggi e domani, domenica, i centri commerciali, mentre le scuole rimarranno chiuse lunedì e martedì. Lo ha annunciato sul suo canale Telegram il governatore, Vyacheslav Gladkov.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti