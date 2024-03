In Nigeria 28 dei bambini rapiti sono riusciti a fuggire

epa11183928 Members of the security forces stand guard as protesters gather during a rally against economic hardship in Lagos, Nigeria, 27 February 2024. Members of the Nigeria Labour Congress have taken to the streets of Nigeria to express their grievances over the current economic hardship, the soaring inflation, and the high cost of living. According to the National Bureau of Statistics, Nigeria’s food inflation increased to 35.42 percent in January 2024, from 33.93 percent in December last year. EPA/EMMANUEL ADEGBOYE