In migliaia in Moschea a Teheran per commemorare Nasrallah
epa11637240 A handout photo made available by the Iranian supreme leader office shows Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei greeting the crowd during a ceremony in Tehran, Iran, 02 October 2024. Khamenei said that 'all the region's problems are because of interfere of US and its allies'. Iran has launched dozens of missiles directed at Israel on 01 October 2024, state media reported quoting the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The attack was a 'retaliation for different assassinations' carried out by Israel and 'the crimes in Palestine and Lebanon', IRGC said. EPA/LEADER OFFICE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
AA
ROMA, 04 OTT - Migliaia di persone si sono radunate all'esterno e all'interno del moschea Imam Khomeini Grand Mosalla, nel centro di Teheran, dove si prevede che l'ayatollah Khamenei guiderà, per la prima volta in 5 anni, i sermoni durante le preghiere del venerdì. Lo scrive l'agenzia semi-ufficiale iraniana Mehr. La preghiera seguirà "una cerimonia di commemorazione" per Hassan Nasrallah, il leader di Hezbollah, assassinato in un raid israeliano su Beirut venerdì scorso.
