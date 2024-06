In Messico un candidato ucciso a poche ore dal voto

epa11140416 Guardia Civil agents monitor avocado plantations in Uruapan, Michoacan, Mexico, 07 February 2024 (issued 09 February 2024). As the United States prepares to consume thousands of tons of avocados for the 58th edition of the Super Bowl to be held this weekend in Las Vegas, the Mexican state of Michoacan, the world's largest exporter of avocados, is experiencing a security crisis under the threat of organized crime. EPA/Ivan Villanueva