In Messico ultimo dibattito di una campagna tinta di sangue

epa11354627 Journalists listen to the presidential debate in Mexico City, Mexico, 19 May 2024. The third and final debate of the three Mexican presidential candidates for the 02 June elections began with the participation of Claudia Sheinbaum from the ruling coalition Let's Keep Making History; Xochitl Galvez from the opposition alliance Strength and Heart for Mexico (Fuerza y Corazon por Mexico); and Jorge Alvarez Maynez, from the also opposition Citizen Movement. EPA/ISAAC ESQUIVEL