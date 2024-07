In India negli ultimi 5 anni in crescita numero di tigri morte

epa10581633 White tiger cubs 'Vyom' and 'Avni' along with their mother 'Sita' pictured inside an enclosure after they were released for public viewing at National Zoological Park in New Delhi, India, 20 April 2023. The two cubs were born in August 2022 and are the result of the first successful breeding of white tigers in seven years at the National Zoological Park. EPA/RAJAT GUPTA