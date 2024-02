In Grecia torna la comune, gli ex freak contro la solitudine

epa04808371 An elderly man passes by a monument linked to his country's past -- a replica of one drachma coin, in central Athens, Grrece, 19 June 2015. Eurozone finance ministers failed to find a breakthrough in the Greek bailout crisis, European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said. 'Strong signal for Greece to engage seriously in negotiations.' Fears are mounting that cash-strapped Greece will soon go bankrupt. It is seeking to access 7.2 billion euros (8.2 billion dollars) remaining in its international bailout, but has been struggling for months to agree with its creditors on prerequisite economic reforms. EPA/YANNIS KOLESIDIS EPA/YANNIS KOLESIDIS