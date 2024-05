In Georgia scontri dopo il via libera alla contestata legge

epa11339745 Georgian riot police crackdown on protesters during a rally against a draft bill on 'foreign agents’ near the Parliament building in Tbilisi, Georgia, 14 May 2024. The draft bill on 'foreign agents' was adopted in Georgia in the final third reading. A total of 84 deputies voted for, and 30 against. The law will be sent to the Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili for signing, who has vowed to veto it. EPA/DAVID MDZINARISHVILI