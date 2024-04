In Egitto sei giorni di vacanza per la fine del Ramadan

epa11265882 A worker at a Moroccan bakery prepares to the Eid al-Fitr holiday in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, 08 April 2024. The Islamic holiday of Eid al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan and is celebrated during the first three days of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic calendar. It is expected to begin on 10 or 11 April 2024, depending on the lunar calendar. The Muslims' holy month of Ramadan is the ninth month in the Islamic calendar and it is believed that the revelation of the first verse in the Koran was during its last 10 nights. It is celebrated yearly by praying during the night time and abstaining from eating, drinking, and sexual acts during the period between sunrise and sunset. It is also a time for socializing, mainly in the evening after breaking the fast and a shift of all activities to late in the day in most countries. EPA/ROBIN UTRECHT