In Egitto arriva un servizio di autiste donne solo per le donne

epa07942538 A girl stands on the bank of River Nile during a cloudy morning in Cairo, Egypt, 23 October 2019. According to reports, Egyptian meteorologists are forecasting unstable weather to prevail until 25 October, a day after heavy rain paralyzed traffic in the capital, forced the national carries EgyptAir to delay flights as passengers cannot reach the airport, and prompted prime minister to give day off for schools and universities. EPA/MOHAMED HOSSAM