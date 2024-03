In corso il maggiore esodo di cubani della rivoluzione del '59

epa10868586 Migrants line up to process documents at the facilities of the Mexican Commission for Aid to Refugees (Comar), in Tapachula, state of Chiapas, Mexico, 18 September 2023. Thousands of migrants, mostly from Cuba and Haiti, clashed this 18 September with the authorities on the southern border of Mexico, where they teared down the metal fences in the offices of the Mexican Commission for Aid to Refugees (Comar), which is facing saturation due to a new wave of migration. EPA/Juan Manuel Blanco