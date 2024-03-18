In Cina +7% la produzione industriale e +5,5% le vendite

epa02334738 A young worker dyes leather materials at a luggage workshop in Baigou town of Gaobeidian city, China's Hebei province,13 September 2010. Baigou town, about 100 km south of China's capital Beijing, is one of the biggest bags and luggages production bases and wholesale markets in China. The bags and luggages industry drives the surrounding counties and cities in more than 55 townships; more than 30 million people work in this industry. More than 10,000 manufacturers and workshops produced more than 650 million bags and luggages products with a transaction amount of 31.26 billion yuan (Euro 3.58 billion) in 2009. EPA/WU HONG