In Cina +7% la produzione industriale e +5,5% le vendite
PECHINO, 18 MAR - Segnali contrastanti in Cina sull'economia da produzione industriale e vendite al dettaglio di gennaio-febbraio 2024: hanno segnato, rispettivamente, rialzi annui del 7% e del 5,5%, oltre le attese di +5% e +5,2%. La produzione industriale, dopo il 6,8% di dicembre 2023, ha toccato il picco da febbraio 2022. Tuttavia, le vendite al dettaglio, dopo il 7,4% di dicembre, hanno avuto il 13/o mese di fila positivo ma al passo più debole da settembre 2023. Gli investimenti fissi, secondo l'Ufficio nazionale di statistica, sono saliti (+4,2% su stime a +3,2%), mentre la disoccupazione è passata dal 5,2% al 5,3%, ai massimi da luglio.
