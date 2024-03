In Brasile verso 2 milioni casi Dengue, record in 24 anni

epa11228667 A worker fumigates the plants inside a school to prevent the proliferation of the dengue-transmitting mosquito Aedes aegypti, on 16 March 2024, in the administrative region of Ceilandia, in Brasilia, Brazil (issued 18 March 2024). Brazil broke the historical record of dengue cases on 18 March, with more than 1.88 million infections in just over two and a half months compared to 1.68 in all of 2015, the year that had the maximum number of records until date. The country already exceeds the total reported in the previous record year by 200,000 cases, according to data released by the Ministry of Health, which represents a new milestone for a disease on the rise due to climate change. EPA/ANDRE BORGES