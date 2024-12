In Brasile distrutta dai roghi un'area grande quanto l'Italia

epa10846429 A picture taken with a drone shows one of the fires caused in the Amazon jungle, in the municipality of Manaquiri near Manaus, Amazonas state, Brazil, 07 September 2023. Fires in the Brazilian Amazon fell by 48 percent in August, compared to the same month in 2022, but shot up compared to July, according to the most recent data released by the government. EPA/Raphael Alves