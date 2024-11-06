In Arizona vincono i sì per estendere diritto all'aborto

epa11704250 A sign is displayed to get students to vote yes on Proposition 139, for abortion access, on Election Day at Arizona State University in Tempe, Arizona, USA, 05 November 2024. Voters across the country are casting ballots today for President of the United States in a tightly contested race between Republican presidential candidate Donald J. Trump and Democratic presidential candidate US Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as for candidates in Senate and Congressional races. EPA/ALLISON DINNER