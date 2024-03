In Argentina rimossi i vertici del sistema penitenziario

epa11214856 The Argentine Minister of Security, Patricia Bullrich (C), Argentine Minister of Defense, Luis Petri (2-L), The governor of Santa Fe province, Maximiliano Pullaro (R), and the mayor of Rosario, Pablo Javkin (L), offer a press conference on the situation of violence in Rosario, at the Government headquarters of the province of Santa Fe, in Rosario, Argentina, 11 March 2024. The Armed Forces of Argentina will join 'in the next 24 hours' the logistics of the security device that the national and provincial Executives will develop in the Argentine city of Rosario, due to the upsurge in violence associated with drug trafficking in recent days, reported Petri. The head of Defense made this statement during a press conference held in Rosario, in which he appeared alongside Minister Bullrich; the provincial governor, Maximiliano Pullaro, and the mayor of Rosario, Pablo Javkin, in which they all highlighted the 'coordination' essential to ending 'narcoterrorism'. EPA/Franco Trovato Fuoco