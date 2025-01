Il Washington Post in crisi taglia 100 posti,il 4% del personale

epa03814155 A general view of the exterior of The Washington Post building in Washington, DC, USA, 05 August 2013. Media reports on 05 August 2013 that The Washington Post Company has agreed to sell its flagship newspaper to founder and president of internet company Amazon, Jeff Bezos for 250 million US dollars (188.5 million euros) ending the Graham family's long-time ownership of the paper. EPA/JIM LO SCALZO