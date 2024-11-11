Il Viminale si costituirà davanti alla Corte di giustizia Ue
epa11668878 The Italian coast guard patrol boat arrives at the port of Bari carrying the 12 migrants from the Italian repatriation center in Gjader, for whom the return to Italy was ordered after the Rome court, in Bari, Italy, 19 October 2024. The immigration section of the Rome Court has ruled against the detention of migrants at the Italian repatriation center in Gjader, Albania, which was established under the Italy-Albania migration management agreement. The patrol boat left from Albania around 9.30am on 19 October. EPA/DONATO FASANO
AA
ROMA, 11 NOV - Il Viminale, a quanto si apprende, si costituirà di fronte alla Corte di giustizia europea per sostenere le proprie ragioni dopo le decisioni dei giudici del Tribunale di Roma che oggi hanno sospeso la convalida del trattenimento per i 7 migranti portati venerdì scorso in Albania.
