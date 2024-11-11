Il Viminale si costituirà davanti alla Corte di giustizia Ue

epa11668878 The Italian coast guard patrol boat arrives at the port of Bari carrying the 12 migrants from the Italian repatriation center in Gjader, for whom the return to Italy was ordered after the Rome court, in Bari, Italy, 19 October 2024. The immigration section of the Rome Court has ruled against the detention of migrants at the Italian repatriation center in Gjader, Albania, which was established under the Italy-Albania migration management agreement. The patrol boat left from Albania around 9.30am on 19 October. EPA/DONATO FASANO