Il tifone Pulasan su Shanghai, strade allagate e disservizi

epa11607729 Lujiazui financial district skyline is seen during the heavy wind and rain amid Typhoon Bebinca in Shanghai, China, 16 September 2024. Shanghai, China's financial hub, closed its seaports and canceled over 600 flights in preparation for Typhoon Bebinca, the strongest tropical storm to hit the city in 75 years. More than 377,000 people were evacuated, and the Mid-Autumn Festival's mood has been dampened by the potential for up to 10 inches (25 cm) of rain. EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI