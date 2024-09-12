Il repubblicano Romney loda Harris per dibattito, 'intelligente'
epa10859500 Republican Senator from Utah Mitt Romney speaks to reporters after announcing he won't seek a second term in the Senate in his office in the Russell Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, 13 September 2023. Romney, who was also the 2012 Republican nominee for president, said he wanted to make room for a 'new generation of leaders.' EPA/JIM LO SCALZO
AA
NEW YORK, 11 SET - "Intelligente e capace". Il senatore repubblicano Mitt Romney, da anni critico nei confronti di Donald Trump, loda la performance di Kamala Harris al dibattito con l'ex presidente. Il confronto ha dimostrato che la vicepresidente "può rispondere alle domande dei media. Ha parlati bene e chiaramente", ha messo in evidenza Romney.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Condividi l'articolo
Argomenti