Il re d'Olanda a Herzog, abbiamo fallito come con la Shoah

epa11709348 Police officers intervene during clashes after the soccer match between Ajax and Maccabi Tel Aviv, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, early 08 November 2024. The Israeli army confirmed on 08 November it was preparing to "deploy a rescue mission with the coordination of the Dutch government [...] following severe and violent incidents against Israelis in Amsterdam", after clashes broke out after a match between Ajax and Israeli soccer club Maccabi Tel Aviv. EPA/VLN Nieuws