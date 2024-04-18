Il Qatar 'rivaluta' suo ruolo di mediatore tra Israele e Hamas

epa10999181 Smoke rises over damaged buildings on the northern part of the Gaza Strip, as seen from Sderot, southern Israel, 28 November 2023. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) announced on 28 November that three explosive devices were detonated near IDF troops in two locations in the northern Gaza Strip, in what it called a violation of 'the framework of the operational pause'. In one of the locations, Israeli troops were shot at and responded with fire. A number of soldiers were 'lightly injured' in the incidents, the statement added. Israel and Hamas agreed to a four-day ceasefire, mediated by Qatar, the US, and Egypt, that came into effect at 05:00 AM GMT on 24 November. On 27 November the ceasefire was extended by 48 hours. EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON