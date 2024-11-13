Il procuratore Smith lascerà prima che Trump entri in carica
epa10780574 Special Counsel Jack Smith departs after speaking to the media following the Department of Justice's indictment of former president Donald Trump on four felony counts regarding his role in efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, at a Department of Justice (DOJ) office in Washington, DC, USA, 01 August 2023. Special Counsel Jack Smith led the DOJ's investigation into Trump. EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS
NEW YORK, 13 NOV - Il procuratore speciale Jack Smith, che ha incriminato Donald Trump per il 6 gennaio e le carte segrete a Mar-a-Lago, intende dimettersi prima che il presidente-eletto entri in carica a gennaio. Lo riporta il New York Times citando alcune fonti.
