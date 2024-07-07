Il premier francese Attal, 'domani mattina mi dimetterò'
epa11464359 France's Prime Minister Gabriel Attal stands next to a polling booth to vote during the second round of France's parliamentary elections at a polling station in Vanves, suburb of Paris, France, 07 July 2024. After the first round of legislative elections, where the far right party le Rassemblement National (RN) came ahead, the country votes again on 07 July for the second round with results expected at about 20h00 local time. EPA/ALAIN JOCARD / POOL MAXPPP OUT
AA
ROMA, 07 LUG - "Domani mattina mi dimetterò". Lo ha detto il premier francese Gabriel Attal evidenziando che dal voto non è emersa alcuna maggioranza assoluta. "Questa sera nessuna maggioranza assoluta può essere data in mano agli estremi", ha sottolineato il premier francese. "Grazie alla forza dei vostri valori siamo riusciti e siamo rimasti in piedi e solidi".
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti