Il Pil del Brasile è cresciuto del 2,9% nel 2023

epa10231865 An aerial photo made with a drone shows soybeans being harvested in a field near Walworth, Wisconsin, USA, 08 October 2022. According to the September 2022 Purdue University/CME Group Ag Economy Barometer and the Farm Capital Investment Index, farmers perceptions of current conditions have declined due to fears over rising costs, increased interest rates, and higher input costs for the next planting season. EPA/TANNEN MAURY