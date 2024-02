Il Perù vieta l'ingresso nel suo territorio a Evo Morales

epa11070292 Former Bolivian president Evo Morales chews coca leaves during an event to commemorate the National Day of Acullico or chewing the coca leaf, in Sacaba, Chapare province, Bolivia, 11 January 2024. The Bolivian authorities led this 11 January the commemoration of the National Acullico Day or chewing of the coca leaf with an ancestral ritual, an official event with music and speeches, also with a fair of legal products derived from the plant, such as infusions, ointments and energy drinks. In Sacaba, people spread aguayos, the multicolored indigenous fabrics, on the ground, in which they placed coca leaves to share among the attendees. EPA/Jorge Abrego