Il Papa, 'Pier Giorgio Frassati presto sarà santo'

This HO picture provided by Vatican newspaper L'Osservatore Romano shows Pope Francis Pope Francis prays in front of Blessed Pier Giorgio Frassati's altar at the Cathedral of Turin, Italy, 21 June 2105. ANSA/OSSERVATORE ROMANO - ANSA PROVIDES ACCESS TO THIS HANDOUT PHOTO TO BE USED SOLELY TO ILLUSTRATE NEWS REPORTING OR COMMENTARY ON THE FACTS OR EVENTS DEPICTED IN THIS IMAGE; NO ARCHIVING; NO LICENSING