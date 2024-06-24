Il Papa, 'Pier Giorgio Frassati presto sarà santo'
This HO picture provided by Vatican newspaper L'Osservatore Romano shows Pope Francis Pope Francis prays in front of Blessed Pier Giorgio Frassati's altar at the Cathedral of Turin, Italy, 21 June 2105. ANSA/OSSERVATORE ROMANO - ANSA PROVIDES ACCESS TO THIS HANDOUT PHOTO TO BE USED SOLELY TO ILLUSTRATE NEWS REPORTING OR COMMENTARY ON THE FACTS OR EVENTS DEPICTED IN THIS IMAGE; NO ARCHIVING; NO LICENSING

CITTÀ DEL VATICANO, 24 GIU - "Il Beato Pier Giorgio Frassati presto sarà santo": lo ha annunciato Papa Francesco nel corso di una udienza con il Circolo San Pietro. Pier Giorgio Frassati (Torino 1901-1925) è stato uno studente italiano, terziario domenicano, membro della San Vincenzo de' Paoli, della Fuci e di Azione Cattolica. È stato beatificato nel 1990 da Papa Giovanni Paolo II.
