Il Papa, le strade di pace si aprano con dialogo e negoziato

This handout picture provided by the Vatican Media shows Pope Francis leading the Angelus Prayer in Saint Peter's Square, Vatican City, 18 August 2024. ANSA/ VATICAN MEDIA +++ ANSA PROVIDES ACCESS TO THIS HANDOUT PHOTO TO BE USED SOLELY TO ILLUSTRATE NEWS REPORTING OR COMMENTARY ON THE FACTS OR EVENTS DEPICTED IN THIS IMAGE; NO ARCHIVING; NO LICENSING +++ NPK +++