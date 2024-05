Il Papa, l'8 giugno commemora incontro con Peres e Abu Mazen

epa04245468 Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (L-R), Pope Francis, and Israeli President Shimon Peres leave the House of Santa Marta at the Vatican, 08 June 2014. Pope Francis was due to host an unprecedented session of prayers at the Vatican with the presidents of Israel and the Palestinian Authority to try to invoke peace in the Middle East. Francis invited Shimon Peres and Mahmoud Abbas last month while he was visiting the Holy Land. During the trip, he called the impasse in Israeli-Palestinian peace negotiations 'increasingly unacceptable.' EPA/RICCARDO DE LUCA / POOL