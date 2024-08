Il nuovo ceppo di mpox preferisce i bimbi e si trasmette meglio

epa11559882 Red Cross workers raise awareness about mpox and hygiene among internally displaced people in the Don Bosco camps in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, 22 August 2024. The World Health Organization has declared the ongoing outbreaks of monkeypox (MPOX) in Congo and elsewhere in Africa a global emergency. Mpox causes fever, rash, and lesions all over the body, severe headaches, and fatigue. EPA/MOISE KASEREKA