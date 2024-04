Il mondo condanna il raid di Quito all'ambasciata messicana

epa11263397 A group of people protest in front of the Ecuadorian Embassy in Mexico City, Mexico, 06 April 2024. Mexico felt astonishment and anger at the escalation of tensions with Ecuador after the assault on the Embassy in Quito. At the same time, the President of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, called for prudence and thanked the solidarity of many Latin American countries. EPA/SASHENKA GUTIERREZ