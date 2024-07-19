Il medico, Biden ha ancora sintomi di Covid ma migliora
epa11480547 US President Joe Biden walks outside the West Wing to depart the South Lawn of the White House by Marine One, in Washington, DC, USA, 15 July 2024. Biden travels to Las Vegas, Nevada. EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS
NEW YORK, 19 LUG - Joe Biden continua ad avere sintomi legati al Covid ma sta migliorando. Lo afferma il medico del presidente, sottolineando che Biden continua a ricevere il Paxlovid.
