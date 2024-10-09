Il Cremlino smentisce le telefonate tra Putin e Trump
epa07681860 A handout photo made available by the G20 organizing host shows US President Donald J. Trump (2-L) shaking hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) as Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu (3-L) and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (2-R) stand by during the closing session of the G20 summit, in Osaka, Japan, 29 June 2019. The leaders of the world's largest economies gathered in Osaka for the fourteenth meeting of Group of Twenty (G20). EPA/G20 HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
MOSCA, 09 OTT - Il Cremlino ha smentito che il presidente russo Vladimir Putin e l'ex presidente Usa Donald Trump abbiano parlato al telefono sette volte da quando Trump ha lasciato la Casa Bianca nel 2021, come sostenuto dal giornalista Bob Woodward nel suo libro 'War', in uscita il 15 ottobre. "No, non è vero", ha detto il portavoce di Putin, Dmitry Peskov, alla testata russa Rbc, in un commento ripreso dalle agenzie di Mosca.
