Il corpo di Navalny è stato consegnato alla madre

epa11176762 A portrait of late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny sits among floral tributes and a candle outside the Russian embassy in Berlin, Germany, 24 February 2024. Ukraine on 24 February marks the second year since Russian troops entered its territory, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. Alexei Navalny has died aged 47 in a penal colony, the Federal Penitentiary Service of the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District announced on 16 February 2024. EPA/FILIP SINGER