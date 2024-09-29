'Il corpo di Nasrallah recuperato intatto'

epa11631670 A woman takes photo of a destroyed building in the Haret Hreik neighborhood of Beirut's southern suburbs, after Israeli military strikes on Beirut, Lebanon, 29 September 2024. According to the UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Lebanon Imran Riza, the recent escalations in Lebanon, a 'catastrophic situation', have led to widespread destruction of homes and infrastructure across the country. At least 700 people have been killed, thousands have been injured, and nearly 120,000 people have been displaced in the past week. The Israeli army (Tsahal) said on 28 September 2024 on X (formerly Twitter) that Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was killed in an overnight strike on Beirut. Hezbollah confirmed the death of Nasrallah in a statement on 28 September 2024. EPA/WAEL HAMZEH