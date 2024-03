Il Clan del Golfo apre ai negoziati di pace in Colombia

epa11223292 Indigenous people attend the intervention of the President of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, during the 'Minga for transformations for life, territory, democracy and peace' mobilization in Cali, Colombia, 15 March 2024. During the mobilization, indigenous people asked to "review the scenario of peace dialogues" because they believe "that there are things that are right, but there are others that are affecting the dynamics of the autonomy of the communities and that is worrying, because the fact of talking about peace does not mean that at the expense of that peace the territories continue to bleed dry". In this sense, they propose that the bilateral and temporary ceasefires agreed by the Government with the guerrilla of the National Liberation Army (ELN) and the Central General Staff (EMC), the main dissident of the former FARC, become multilateral truces to that the clashes between armed groups end. EFE/Ernesto Guzmán EPA/Ernesto Guzman