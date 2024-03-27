Il capo militare di Hamas Deif, 'marciate per la Palestina'

epa10967699 Smoke rises following israeli air strikes during direct combat between the Israeli army and militants of the Ezz Al-Din Al Qassam militia, the military wing of the Hamas movement, at the beach road in west-centre Gaza City, 09 November 2023. More than 10,500 Palestinians and at least 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Palestinian health authority, since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER