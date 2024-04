Il capo intelligence militare israeliana si dimette

epa10989462 Israeli soldiers stand guard near the security fence along the border with the Gaza Strip during a press visit at Kfar Aza Kibbutz, southern Israel, 22 November 2023. The kibbutz, located near the Gaza border, was the scene of an Hamas attack on 07 October which resulted in the deaths of dozens of Israelis. More than 12,700 Palestinians and at least 1,200 Israelis have been killed, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Palestinian health authority, since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON