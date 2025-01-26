Il Cairo respinge proposta Trump su palestinesi in Egitto
epa11852653 Internally displaced Palestinians wait to return to the northern Gaza Strip from the southern Gaza Strip, along Al Rashid road, in the west of Al Nusairat refugee camp, central Gaza Strip, 25 January 2025. Israel and Hamas implemented the first phase of a hostage release and ceasefire deal on 19 January 2025. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER
AA
TEL AVIV, 26 GEN - L'Egitto ha informato gli Stati Uniti che respinge la proposta del presidente Donald Trump di trasferire i palestinesi dalla Striscia di Gaza nel suo territorio. Lo riferisce una fonte egiziana alla stampa saudita, citata da Haaretz.
