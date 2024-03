Il Brasile supera un milione di contagi di febbre dengue

epa11172571 A medic works at a tent to treat suspected cases of dengue, in the administrative region of Sao Sebastiao, on the outskirts of Brasilia, Brazil, 20 February 2024 (issued 22 February 2024). In the midst of the worst peak in recent years, Brazil is fighting dengue door-to-door with fumigations and awareness campaigns among the population that seek to end the country's number one public enemy: the Aedes aegypti mosquito. So far this year, 715,000 cases and 135 deaths have been reported throughout Brazil, and another 481 deaths that could be related to the disease are being investigated, according to the latest figures from the Ministry of Health. EPA/Andre Borges