Il Brasile studia la possibilità di tassare le 'Big Tech'

(FILES) In this file photo taken on January 04, 2023, the Meta logo in Las Vegas, Nevada. - Facebook owner Meta announced a wave of job cuts on March 14, 2023, part of what CEO Mark Zuckerberg called the company's "year of efficiency" as the US tech sector continues to downsize. In an email to employees, Zuckerberg said Meta would shed 10,000 jobs over the next few months, targeting middle management, and that 5,000 other roles would remain unfilled. The cuts follow a cull of 11,000 jobs announced by the company in November. (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP)