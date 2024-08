Il Brasile registra più di 200 mila casi di chikungunya nel 2024

epa11270552 An Aedes aegypti mosquito, responsible for transmitting dengue, seen through a microscope at the Laboratory of Medical Parasitology and Vector Biology of the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Brasilia (UnB), in Brasilia, Brazil, 04 April 2024 (issued 10 April 2024). Brazilian researchers have launched a method to fight the dengue-transmitting mosquito that uses the same insect as a Trojan horse to spread a larvicide, in the midst of the worst epidemic of this disease in the country's history. It is a technique developed by the public laboratory Instituto Fiocruz and consists of a container filled with water in which they place a cloth impregnated with larvicide that, although it does not kill the mosquitoes, kills the larvae in the breeding sites. EPA/Andre Borges