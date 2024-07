Il Brasile non invierà più osservatori elettorali in Venezuela

epa10662427 Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (R) and his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro attend a press conference after a meeting at the Palacio do Planalto in Brasilia, Brazil, 29 May 2023. Maduro is on an official visit to participate in a summit called by the president of Brazil, which will be attended by ten South American heads of state and a representative from the Peruvian government. EPA/Andre Coelho