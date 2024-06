Il Brasile depenalizza l'uso personale della cannabis

epa10866659 A general view shows the Supreme Federal Court (STF) in Brasilia, Brazil, 15 September 2023 (issued 17 September 2023). A coalition of human rights activists and judicial associations is pressuring Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to nominate a black woman as a justice of the Supreme Federal Court, the first in the court's history. Lula must appoint a candidate to the Supreme Court in the coming weeks, given the imminent retirement of the president of the court, Rosa Weber, who leaves her chair at the beginning of October. EPA/ANDRE BORGES